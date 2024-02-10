Israel denied making threats against a South African minister and accused her of spreading false accusations and supporting a terrorist organization.

The two countries’ relationship got worse last month when South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and took the case to the International Court of Justice. Israel denied the accusation.

After getting dangerous messages, Naledi Pandor talked to the South African Police Minister Bheki Cele about increasing her security.

“The Israeli agents are acting in a way to scare us, but we shouldn’t let them intimidate us. ” She said to the local media that there is a reason why something is happening.

Israel strongly criticized the media on Friday, with the foreign affairs ministry telling them off.

Quote Message: The accusations made by the South African foreign minister are not true and have no evidence. He is acting as a legal supporter for the Hamas terrorist organization.

The accusations made by the South African foreign minister are not true and have no evidence. This is just another way for them to blame innocent people.

South Africa is trying to weaken Israel’s right to protect itself and its people, and to support the goals of Hamas and Iran in the Middle East and Africa.

South Africa is trying to weaken Israel’s ability to protect itself and its people, and to support the goals of Hamas and Iran in the Middle East and Africa.

The South African government’s involvement with terrorism and its actions against Israel are very shameful.

The South African government’s help for terrorism and its actions against Israel on the individual and worldwide levels is a big mark.

About 1,300 people died during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7th, as per Israeli officials.

Israel started a war and more than 27,800 Palestinians were killed and at least 67,000 were injured in the fighting, according to the health ministry in Gaza.