Israel-Hamas ceasefire: How many people are still being held as hostages?

For those who are just starting to pay attention, we are now on the sixth and last day of the current peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

We hope the agreement can continue, but we’re still waiting to find out if the discussions in Qatar were successful.

Twelve more people who were being held captive were set free last night. Ten of them were citizens of Israel and two were from Thailand. That means a total of 81 people who were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October have been set free.

Right now, there are over 160 people who are still being held captive, including a 10-month-old baby.

Israel got a list of the people being held in Gaza and they will be released today. We don’t have the list right now, but we will give you more information when we can.

When the first agreement was made, Israel said that they would stop fighting for one more day for every 10 hostages that were released. It’s not clear if those terms will stay the same in any future deal.

In return, Israel has released 180 Palestinians from jail, and 30 of them were let go last night. According to the truce agreement, for each Israeli person set free, three Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons will also be released.