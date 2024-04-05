Israel needs to change way it’s prosecuting war – British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has called on Israel to change the way it is prosecuting its war in Gaza.

“We want Israel to change the way it’s prosecuting this war to reduce the number of civilian deaths so that we can get aid in and hostages out,” he tells reporters.

He says the British government was one of the “first governments in the world to speak out in support of Israel’s right to self defence”.

“But we are also saying they need to do so in a way that avoids the unnecessary deaths of civilians such as we have seen so tragically in the last few days,” he adds.

The government is under growing pressure, including from within the Conservative Party, to suspend arms sales to Israel following Monday’s aid convoy strike which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including three British nationals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK has a “very careful” arms licencing regime.

-BBC