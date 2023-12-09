Israel refuses requests for cease-fire during UN gathering

The ambassador of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has strongly said no to the idea of stopping the fighting.

He said to the UN that a ceasefire makes Hamas stronger in Gaza and shows that Hamas is forgiven for their terrible actions.

Erdan also said that the international community allowed Hamas to oppress the people in Gaza.

He said that unless the military forces push Hamas, talking alone won’t be enough to free the hostages.

The person who represents the Palestinian Authority spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

However, Riyad Mansour said at the meeting that the Israeli’s goal was clear and that it was to make people leave.

He said Israel will make Gaza so difficult for people to live in, that they will have to leave.

Mansour said that he thinks Israel is making people move to the south, and he thinks they will attack the area soon.