Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh have been killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday according to their father. Haniyeh blamed Israel for acting out of revenge and killing.

Haniyeh said his sons died in an interview on Al Jazeera. He said they died trying to free Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli army did not respond right away.

Biden has strongly supported Israel in its fight against Hamas. But recently, he has been less patient with Netanyahu and his government has been tougher on Israel. This has caused tension between the two countries and has made Israel more isolated on the world stage.

The biggest argument is about Israel’s plan to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah. An Israeli attack last week made the separation even worse. The attack killed seven workers with the World Central Kitchen charity, most of them were from other countries. Israel said they did not mean to cause the deaths, but Biden was very angry about it.

In a recent interview, Biden talked about the differences between the US and Israel when it comes to giving help to people in Gaza. Gaza is facing a shortage of food because of the war, and more than a million people are in danger of going hungry.

“He is making a mistake. ” Biden said that he doesn’t like how Netanyahu is doing things. He thinks Netanyahu is more focused on staying in power than what’s best for Israel.

“He said in the phone interview that the criminal is driven by a desire for revenge and murder and doesn’t care about following rules or laws. ”

Ismail Haniyeh lives in Qatar, where Al Jazeera is located.

He said that the killings would not make Hamas change their mind. The two groups have been working on stopping fighting for several months.

“The enemy thinks that if they attack the families of our leaders, they will give in to what they want,” he said. “Anyone who thinks that attacking my sons will make Hamas change its mind is crazy. ”

Hamas’ TV station, Al-Aqsa, reported that Hazem, Ameer, and Mohammed Haniyeh, along with other family members, were killed in a strike close to the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Ismail Haniyeh comes from Shati.

The brothers and their family were in one car when an Israeli drone attacked them, according to Al-Aqsa TV. Six people died, including Hazem Haniyeh’s daughter, and Ameer’s son and daughter.

The strike happens while people from other countries are trying to help make a new agreement to stop the fighting. We didn’t know right away how the strike would affect the negotiations.

Before, Benny Gantz, an Israeli war minister, said that Hamas has lost in a fight, but he also said that Israel will keep fighting against them for many years.

“From a military standpoint, Hamas has lost. ” “Israel’s fighters have been killed or are in hiding, and their abilities are weakened,” Gantz said in a statement to the media in Sderot.

However, he said that it will take a while to fight against Hamas. Middle school boys will continue to have fights in Gaza Strip.

Gantz said that the Israeli government is committed to entering Rafah, a city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip where many people are seeking shelter. “Wherever terrorists are, the IDF will go there,” he said.

