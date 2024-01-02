Israel to contest SA ‘genocide’ accusations in The Hague

Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest South Africa’s accusation of “genocidal acts” in Gaza, an Israeli government spokesman has said.

On Friday, South Africa filed a case at the ICJ, the UN’s principal judicial organ.

Following its application to the ICJ, South Africa’s presidency said that the country was obliged “to prevent genocide from occurring”.

In response, spokesman Eylon Levy said in a briefing on Tuesday: “The State of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to dispel South Africa’s absurd blood libel.

“We assure South Africa’s leaders, history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy.”

South Africa has been highly critical of Israel throughout its military operation in Gaza.

The current war between Israel and Hamas was triggered by the 7 October attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

Hamas killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians. They also took about 240 others hostage.

More than 22,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed in Gaza during Israeli attacks, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The ICJ is based in The Hague, in the Netherlands. It settles disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on international legal issues.