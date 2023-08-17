ISRAEL WORKING ON ACTUALISING THE $800M INVESTMENT PLEDGE

The Israeli government has started the process of actualising the 800 million dollars investment pledge which the Middle Eastern country made earlier this month when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA visited the country.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States MICHAEL HERZOG says he has been tasked by the Israeli President to follow up on agreements made between the two countries and make sure they are actualised.

Speaking in Washington DC when he called on Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States CHIBAMBA KANYAMA, Mr. HERZOG said the recent visit by President HICHILEMA will translate into meaningful investments.

And, Mr. KANYAMA said the best way of actualising the commitments made in Israel was by setting up a joint technical team between the two Embassies to put together a programme of action.

He called for more meetings between his office and that of his Israeli counterpart so that tangible actions can be achieved on the investment pledges.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Washington DC CHARLES TEMBO.

ZNBC