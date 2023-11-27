Israeli-owned ship allegedly targeted by alleged Iranian drone – USA

A ship owned by Israel was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone, as per a US defense official.

The ship was in the Indian Ocean when it was attacked by a triangle-shaped bomb-carrying aircraft called Shahed 136.

The ship is called the CMA CGM Symi and it sails for Malta.

“We are watching the situation carefully,” the official said. The leader did not say why the US military thought Iran did the attack.

Al-Mayadeen, a TV channel that supports the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, first told about the event.

The channel used sources that did not want to be named for the report, and later, Iranian media also reported about it.

CMA CGM, a big shipping company from France, said to ask the owner of the Symi, Eastern Pacific Shipping, for answers to questions.

That business is basically run by a very rich Israeli businessman named Idan Ofer.

The event happened while there is a break in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip.

A message from Eastern Pacific said they know about claims that one of their container ships might have been attacked on Friday night.

The boat is currently sailing as scheduled, according to the statement. ‘Everyone on the crew is okay. ’

Last November, the oil tanker Pacific Zircon, which flies the Liberian flag, was damaged in a possible attack by Iran off the coast of Oman.

Experts say that the Symi’s crew had been acting like they thought the ship was in danger lately.

The ship’s tracker, which helps others see where it is, was turned off on Tuesday when it left the port in Dubai.

Ships need to keep their AIS on for safety.

However, workers will switch them off if it seems like they might be attacked.

It had done the same thing before when it was traveling through the Red Sea near Yemen, where the Houthi rebels are from and supported by Iran.

Iran’s representatives at the United Nations did not answer when the Associated Press asked them for a comment.