Israeli war cabinet plans for response after Israel stopped over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles from Iran

The Israeli security cabinet has authorized a three-man war cabinet to decide on Israel’s response, after Iran launched over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Following a late-night meeting on Saturday, the war cabinet comprising of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz met to decide on a response.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Iran had launched dozens of surface-to-surface missiles, scores of droe missiles from its territory toward Israel. The attacks lasted approximately five hours.

The vast majority of the missiles were intercepted outside Israeli territory, by Israel’s aerial defense systems, Hagari said in an update early Sunday.

He said a few projectiles landed within Israeli territory, and there had been a hit on an IDF base in southern Israel, which resulted in mild damage to infrastructure.

The Israeli air force had intercepted more than 10 cruise missiles outside Israeli territory, and dozens of UAVs were intercepted outside Israeli territory.

Our planes are still in the air intercepting targets and we are ready for any threat that will come to Israel,” Hagari said. “

We will do everything we need, everything to defend the state of Israel.”