DP President, Harry Kalaba wrote;

We can’t have the highest office of the land day in day out getting it’s hands dirty with criminality.

Faith Musonda deal cut, Levy Ngoma and Akafumba undermining institutions of government by trying to block the DP from exercising it’s right to participating in an election, buying off candidates, now Milingo Lungu, next will be DPP deal.

It is a Government of dealers!