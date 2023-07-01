IT IS GOOD THAT OPPOSITION MPS HAVE BEGUN TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE DEVELOPMENT BEING DONE USING CDF ALLOCATIONS

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This is the way to go because what is improving the ways of life in Zambia must be acknowledged without partisan politics , it does not matter if OPPOSITION leaders do not support the govt of the day , if the political parties in opposition are there waiting that one day they have to form govt ,the objectives remain the Same because the interests are in the welfare of the people and what is best to do for the nation . The UPND is scoring and the best we can do is to support the leadership of the country as they endeavor to do more in trying to improve the state of the country .

Since 2021 there has been a lot of Shadow boxing in the country politically , most of the new policies in the new frame work were seen not to be unattainable , either because we did not know that this country had the capacity to support these benefits directly to the people of zambia , sadly we have always lived to understand that zambia is a poor country . what we knew was that it was not possible for any govt to pay for the final exam fees for all the final sitting students in schools and provide free education services .

We always knew that when people retire they were supposed to prepare their minds to wait and suffer for many years before they could get their pension dues , destitution after working for the country is now a thing of the past . These are matters which every reasonable person whether in politics or formerly in govt should acknowledge and say well done to the UPND govt , it does not matter if one does not want to applaud president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s name , we have seen many parliamentarians from the opposition withholding their good concious for not praising the new dawn govt for fear of being disciplined from their Political parties , but what is wrong to say the truth ? .

Whether in opposition parliamentarians are leaders in this country ,they belong to the legislative organ of the country , it is just prudent to acknowledge the effects of development created at constituency level through the increased CDF budgetory allocations by the UPND govt .

On the other side opposition MPS are telling the people of zambia that CDF is not president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S money , yes these are govt resources , so if they are in support of what govt is doing without mentioning the name of the president that is fine , however that is impossibly so because under the leadership of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA such policies to increase CDF allocations from ZMK 1.6 million to ZMK 28.3 is unprecedented in the history of govts , even if people are still complaining of how these funds are being disbursed at council level , govt is equitably disbursing all these funds to the 156 constituencies at the same time .

Let’s consider that 40% of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S vision is In the CDF because when we see the apportions ,it is very clear , the poor majority zambians are catered for as direct beneficiaries . This is the development which has been extended to community levels because the people must make decisions at local levels . Let’s encourage many politicians in Zambia to change the culture of personal hate , developing a country requires everyone to be involved , even a complement adds value to these good causes , well come on board for those MP’S who are giving credit to what is changing the face of the country using CDF allocations . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY