IT IS NO LONGER A JOKE: DAVIS MWILA KNEW WHY HE SAID THAT “MUKAKAKWA”

By Koswe

There are many lessons to draw from DAVIS Mwila’s political journey.

In Africa, people that start living extravagant when in power and yet were paupers when in opposition, turn out to be easily eaten up by all manner of things including demonic styles as stated by Reverend Godfridah Sumaili.

As opposed to laughing at Mwila, we advise PF genuine members especially Edgar Lungu to counsel ailing Mwila to focus on his health and counting eggs from his layers chickens being kept at his Lusaka place if it is still running as opposed to escorting the very people who own choppers and awaiting jail.

Surely, power comes and power goes but demonic styles will stay on and Sumaili has said it all. Perhaps it is demonic styles that later eat up politicians and people who gets managed by miracle success as opposed to managing success.

One thing for sure is that Davis Mwila is not the first politician to lose weight rapidly and he won’t be the last because a body that gets nourished by temporary foods, can only last as long as the dish is available.

Pictures by the Edgar Lungu PF camp of Davis Mwila leaving the High Court when he accompanied some PF big thieves like Gunyu Masaka who can be spotted from afar