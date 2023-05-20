IT IS THE DUTY OF THE OPPOSITION TO PROVIDE CHECKS AND BALANCES IN A DEMOCRACY – NAKACINDA

Lusaka….. Saturday, 20 May 2023 (Smart Eagles)

In providing checks and balances we come across information which even if in our judgment is inimical to the interest of the Zambian people, we disseminate because we provide checks and balances, Patriotic Front Chairperson For Information and Publicity has narrated to the Court.

This came to light when defence was opened in the matter Hon Nakacinda is charged with one count of alleged defamation of the President.

Hon Nakacinda said when he comes across information, they speak to it expecting that those in Government would respond and either clarify, confirm or deny if the information received is not correct

It is alleged that Nakacinda on December 13, 2021 at Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, did cause to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, which was also broadcasted by Muvi television that, “His Excellency President Mr Hakainde Hichilema had begun to summon Judges at his private residence, intimidating and coercing them to frustrate PF legal battles.”

Nakacinda told the court that the people who reported him to the police over defamation of the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema did not depict the exact statement that he gave in the video.

Nakacinda told Lusaka magistrate, Ireen Wishimanga he issued the alleged statement contained in the video against the President in defence of the country ‘s democracy.

He said that what he communicated was that he had information that the president was intending to begin to summon judges to his community house.

“Just after Mr Hichilema was inaugurated on August 26 2022, as a politician in opposition he felt the need to play his role of providing checks and balances. I needed to symbolically put a gadget that demonstrated that in view of the many promises and pledges that the UPND had made and their responsibility to uphold the rule of law and uphold tenancy of democracy in a multiparty democracy.

“On August 28 2021 I launched an operational binoculars that aid to view if you are viewing something and not be able to catch details of the image, you are trying to see. It has a mechanism to zoom that image closer so that you can see properly . As a symbol you are going to be able to be watching every step, action pronouncement that our colleagues in Government make……….,”he said.

Nakacinda also told the court that in upholding democratic tenets or indeed failure to the promises or pledges made by the new dawn Government it would bring to the fore for the Zambian people to be aware of a lot of issues because they are the final authority.

The matter has since been adjourned to May 31.