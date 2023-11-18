It is the first ever police vehicle in Kanchibiya since Independence- Sunday Chanda

5 COMMENTS

  2. Sunday chanda you have grown to be wise and see clearly the agenda of bally. Please please don’t follow those trouble makers continue working with bally so that the people of kanchibiya can develop. As you can see those trouble makers are busy trotting from police station to police station wasting time on gunyu masaka and Vaseline party leaving their constituencies unattended. Thank you for the work you are doing.

  3. Thank you for putting serving zambians who elected you as a priority.Your constituency will soon be transformed because they elected a focused MP.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here