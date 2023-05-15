IT IS UNFAIR FOR NKANDU TO CALL ME NAMES – KAMANGA
Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga says it is unfair for Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu, to call him names over the organisation of the Chipolopolo Legends vs Barcelona Legends game.
Kamanga has wondered why Nkandu has taken a strong stance to insinuate that he is pretending to be above government over the organization of the match slated for the National Heroes stadium.
He says at no point has he ever disrespected authority, adding that the Minister should be sincere on the matter.
He says the FA is not against the use of the Nike jersey which Zambia used 11 years ago when it claimed the AFCON trophy but rather concerned with the commercial aspect of the game which could bring about lawsuits from Nike.
He adds that offering the Nike jersey on the market when FAZ’s contract with Nike ended a long time ago is not only wrong but also bad for the KoPa kit which the FA is promoting as one of the ways to gain financial independence.
And Kamanga has revealed that the association was only engaged on Thursday last week on the legends game stating that from the word go, they were never in the picture.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.