IT IS UNFAIR FOR NKANDU TO CALL ME NAMES – KAMANGA

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga says it is unfair for Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu, to call him names over the organisation of the Chipolopolo Legends vs Barcelona Legends game.

Kamanga has wondered why Nkandu has taken a strong stance to insinuate that he is pretending to be above government over the organization of the match slated for the National Heroes stadium.

He says at no point has he ever disrespected authority, adding that the Minister should be sincere on the matter.

He says the FA is not against the use of the Nike jersey which Zambia used 11 years ago when it claimed the AFCON trophy but rather concerned with the commercial aspect of the game which could bring about lawsuits from Nike.

He adds that offering the Nike jersey on the market when FAZ’s contract with Nike ended a long time ago is not only wrong but also bad for the KoPa kit which the FA is promoting as one of the ways to gain financial independence.

And Kamanga has revealed that the association was only engaged on Thursday last week on the legends game stating that from the word go, they were never in the picture.

Source: Diamond TV