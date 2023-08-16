By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Plane has been released and allowed to go back!

In one day!

Who was behind the Gold Scam?

Who cleared the plane? Who allowed it to park at the presidential pavillion? Who allowed persons access to the apron?

Who is the owner of the other plane?

Why has the plane that had been seized by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) been released suddenly and let to fly back? Why have the suspects been released? Why has the cash that was said to be in Bank of Zambia custody and seized been released?

Stop the speculation. The truth can stare you in your face!

This tells you who is behind the gold scandal and the power they yield to order and direct all these entities at a snap to release both the plane and the millions of dollars!

Zambia has been left with gold dust!