It Was A Huge Diplomatic Blunder For USA Vice President Not To Meet Former President Lungu For The Smooth Transfer Of Power- Chilangwa

IT WAS A HUGE DIPLOMATIC BLUNDER FOR US VICE PRESIDENT NOT TO MEET FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FOR THE SMOOTH TRANSFER OF POWER-PF.

PF Kawambwa Central MP who is also the party acting Secretary General says the visit by the US vice president Madam Kamala Harris was going to be fair and diplomatically unifying had she considered to meet the former Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Hon Chilangwa blames the UPND for not allowing the US Veep from meeting the only surving former head of state saying its a shame and diplomatic blunder.

He went on to say that PF is a Democratic party that accepted defeat in a mature manner and handled over power without any problems they therefore deserved diplomatic recognition because they remain the biggest opposition party with high potential to bounce back to power in 2026.

The PF senior officer went on to blame Home Affairs Minister Hon Jack Mwiimbu and accused him of being a dictator for not allowing his party to see the or meet the US vice-president when she visited.