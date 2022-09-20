It Will Be A Wrong Move For Government To Arrest Lusambo For Murder At This Time- Larry Mweetwa



Larry L Mweetwa

IT WILL BE A WRONG MOVE FOR GOVERNMENT TO ARREST LUSAMBO FOR MURDER AT THIS TIME

While we believe Bowman Lusambo was involved in the murder of Obed as confessed by Kambwili, arresting now will be a wrong move and will be seen by many that UPND have embarked on a political witch-hunt.

What happened last week in luangwa and Copperbelt was shameful and a clear demonstration of the disconnection between the party in government and its structures. Our foot soldiers were eating beans and soya chunks and a very demotivated grassroots.

Can we allow Hon.Lusambo to freely contest, if not guilty of any wrong doing as per our courts and let UPND test their popularity.

Our grassroots are happy 😃 the party is looking after us, we have the motivation, why should we be scared of a dead and finished party like PF