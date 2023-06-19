IT WILL BE VERY DISAPPOINTING IF ZAMBIANS DISCOVER THAT UPND MINISTERS , MPS AND SENIOR OFFICIALS HAVE ACCRUED MORE WEALTH THAN PF MEMBERS SINCE 2021…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Pretence has limits and selfishness leads to the downfall , many UPND leaders have distanced themselves from their people and the causes could be in two folds , either they are too rich or simply they have joined the same PF ways of treating the people like nonentities . We have seen the investigation wings probing to know how former govt officials accrued their wealth which is beyond their incomes , some properties have since been siezed by govt , we are very recogniscent that people declared their assets . What can’t be hidden shall always be seen and known .

It is very compelling to know how people can accrue more wealth in less than two years , some properties and business ownerships have just been progressed in less than two years , I recall when zambians expressed the scapticism when assets were declared , but these properties which have mashroomed may backfire some day because they will be comparable to what is being investigated and siezed by govt from PF members .

Is there anything happening which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is not aware of ?, have some people discovered a way of amassing wealth behind the president’s view ? .It was hoped that the fight against corruption should not be done after individuals leave office , as the case was in the past regime , it is very important that the investigative wings investigate individuals that are amassing wealth using their positions of influence .

It is important for the president to hold people accountable on the CDF funds as it may be the source of wealth gotten by senior officials , mining activities and the other contractual jobs may be the reason . People are still crying for development , we can’t be blaming officers at the councils without taking particular interest with the influence MP’S are doing on these funds and other activities , a lot is going on in terms of colluding to stiffle these funds. Am very optimistic that very soon many people in UPND will be exposed ,it is just a question of time .

The zambian people are very observant and therefore it will be very disappointing to see leaders in UPND becoming wealthier than PF members in less than five years , this message has the capacity to compromise the principle of the UPND party , the vision of the president and the fight against corruption . History repeats itself and unfortunately citizens easily loses confidence , especially after a difficult and most pathetic experience in the past decade . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY