Italian Big Brother Star, Monica Sirianni, Dies After Collapsing In Bar

Australian-born Big Brother Italy reality TV show star, Monica Sirianni, 37, has died after collapsing in a bar on a night out.

According to local media, she suddenly fell ill on Friday during a night out with friends and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Her friends immediately raised the alarm after seeing her collapse suddenly.

Sirianni, born in Australia to Italian parents, partook in season 12 of the Italian version of the Big Brother reality TV show between 2011 and 2012.

Though doctors have not ruled out the cause being a heart attack, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of her sudden illness and death.