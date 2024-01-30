Italy hands back Ethiopia’s first-ever aeroplane

Ethiopia’s premier says that the first aircraft built in Ethiopia in 1935 has been handed back to the country by Italy.

It had been taken during Italy’s fascist era during the occupation of what was then Abyssinia, eventually going on display in the Italian Aviation Museum in Rome.

It was formally given to Prime Minister Aby Ahmed at a ceremony in Rome and he said it marked “a day of great pride” for the country.

Known as Tsehai, the green, red and yellow aircraft is said to have been named after then-Emperor Haile Selassie’s daughter.