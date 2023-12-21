Italy to evacuate 1,500 more refugees from Libya

The Italian government will take in 1,500 refugees and asylum seekers from Libya over the next three years, following an agreement with the UN’s refugee agency.

The latest deal is an extension of previous resettlement initiatives, in which Italy evacuated 1,300 refugees and asylum seekers from Libya.

Among those who have already been resettled in the previous programs include refugees and asylum seekers who had moved to Libya from other African countries.

UNHCR on Wednesday said it welcomed the evacuation deal as it provided “a critical lifeline for refugees and asylum seekers facing heightened protection risks”.

The agency added that it would work with partners to select individuals with the “most critical protection needs” for the evacuation.

The agency has urged other countries to emulate Italy “in opening humanitarian corridors, easing pressure on host countries”.