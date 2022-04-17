Itezhi-Tezhi DEBS fights sex abuse claims

A DISTRICT Education Board Secretary (DEBS) in Itezhi-Tezhi is at the centre of controversy after female teachers in the district accused him of asking to sleep with them in exchange for promotions.

But DEBS Victor Longwani denied the allegations and said the accusations were meant to dent his image.

Central Province education officer Jennifer Banda confirmed having received the report but said she could not comment on the issue because she had already sent a report to relevant authorities.

Mr Longwani denied ever having sexually abused female teachers nor engaging in corrupt practices.

A teacher at a named primary school in the district said early this year she went to Mr Longwani’s office to seek help so that she could be transferred to the Copperbelt, where her family is.

“I was shocked when the DEBS responded saying it was a small issue and came close to where I sat and tried to start kissing me when I made it clear that I needed the transfer to re-unite with my husband and…”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail