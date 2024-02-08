It’s a ‘brought in dead alliance’… Lungu is tainted, using others as doormats to metamorphose PF – Mweetwa

It’s a ‘brought in dead alliance’ – Mweetwa … Lungu is tainted, using others as doormats to metamorphose PF

Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described the opposition alliance as a “brought in dead” project.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mweetwa said the other individuals were being duped by former president Edgar Lungu and the PF to form another organization as the former ruling party was no longer sellable to… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-derive-no-joy-in-lusambos-troubles-mweetwa