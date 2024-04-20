It’s a lie from the pit of hell – Nollywood Actor Zack Orji reacts to rumours of his death

Veteran actor Zack Orji who recently travelled to the UK for medical evaluation after undergoing two brain surgeries, has debunked rumours of his “death.”

Appearing in an interview on Channels Television, Zack Orji described the rumor as a lie from the pit of hell. He said;

“I don’t know who originated that lie, I call it a lie from the pit of hell that…well not myself, they had passed away.

“I saw it and I started receiving all kinds of calls, even calls from people I hadn’t heard from for years, most of them were just concerned, they wanted to find out if it was true and all of that.

“I can only say that sometimes social media has made people to be so reckless and callous to the point of spreading fake news just to grow their page.”