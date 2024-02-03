It’s A Painful Experience – Pastor Reacts After Fire Guts Household of David Church

The Senior Pastor of Household of David Church, Lagos, Olusola Osunmakinde, has reacted to the Wednesday fire that burnt down the entire church auditorium, saying “It is a painful experience.”

According to Osunmakinde, someone who walked into the church premises mocked him by asking, “Where was Jesus when this happened?”

The pastor spoke in a video shared on the church’s Instagram account a few hours after the incident occurred.

The Household of David Church which is located on Surulere Road, Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State reportedly caught fire, and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The Lagos State Fire Service spokesperson, Amodu Shakiri, disclosed to our correspondent that the church’s auditorium ceiling was overheating, which caused the ceiling to collapse and ignite a fire.

The church programme tagged, ‘Mercy Conference’, was to start today, January 31, 2024 before the church was engulfed by fire.

Osunmakinde stated that the church air conditioners, chairs, and other equipment were all burnt.

He said, “As we know, ‘Mercy Conference’ starts today, but something happened that I just want to put a message out there to people.

“I came here this morning, everybody was setting up, everything was going fine. All of a sudden, we started hearing that there was fire and something up there on the roof of the church.

“I know there would be reactions, and people will say that and that, but that is none of my concern now. The most important thing is this, we thank God no life was lost and we thank God for everything.

“We are not too discouraged but we believe in God that we will still go on with the conference.

“To everyone out there, we are not sad, we are happy for all things work together, the Bible didn’t say all good things, all things both bad and ugly.

“It is a painful experience no doubt, even someone walked into the compound mocking, saying ‘where is Jesus when this happened?’ We don’t owe people an answer, all we believe is that all things work together.

“We will know what to do about the building and every prayer, every contribution, every word is necessary now. Today’s meeting goes on this evening if we have to lift our hands and worship outside we will do it.

“We will not back out because of this but by the grace of God, all things work together for good.”