IT’S COLD IN OPPOSITION – KALABA

Citizen First (CF) president Harry Kalaba says it is difficult to operate as an opposition political party because money does not come easily.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr Kalaba stressed that his party does not agree with the Statutory Instrument from the Registrar of Societies that parties must hold conventions.

“When you are having a convention, it is not stones which you gather but money which you have to look for. In the opposition, it is cold; money doesn’t come easily. It is not for the Office of the Registrar or the Ministry of Home Affairs to tell us when and where we should have a convention.”

Mr Kalaba further indicated that CF will participate in ward by-elections in Kapamba in Mpika, Kayo in Mwansabombwe and Mayembe in Shiwang’andu which are scheduled for next January next year.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Bahati Member of Parliament is happy that the UPND-led Government is trying to open the public media to dissenting voices.

“They (UPND) have realised that maybe they should open up to political players like myself to also access ZNBC,” he said.

“So on that score, I want to say thank you minister [of Information and Media Cornelius] Mweetwa because you gave me an opportunity to appear here [on ZNBC]. We cannot confine ourselves only to private media houses.”