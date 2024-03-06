IT’S EASY TO THROW STONES WHEN IN OPPOSITION… My husband did the same but I knew the struggles he went through after assuming office – KASEBA

IT’S EASY TO THROW STONES WHEN IN OPPOSITION – KASEBA … My husband did the same but I knew the struggles he went through after assuming office

Former first lady Dr Christine Kaseba says the declaration of national disaster by President Hakainde Hichilema has not come ‘too little too late’ saying it is always easier to throw stones against those in government when people are in the opposition.

And Dr Kaseba said even if people demanded that President Hichilema must not travel, what would be saved is “pea… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/easy-to-throw-stones-when-opposition-kaseba-my-husband-did-the-same-but-i-knew-the-struggles-he-went-through-after-assuming-office/