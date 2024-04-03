“It’s high time for France to leave us alone”- Senegalese President Faye

In a bold statement, Senegal’s President-Elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye has demanded that France lift its knees off the necks of African nations, putting an end to centuries of what he describes as unjust oppression.

“It’s High Time for France to Leave Us Alone,” declared Faye, highlighting a history marred by human trafficking, colonization, and ongoing neo-colonialism.

“Centuries of misery have led to untold suffering for our people. It’s time to put an end to this circle of oppression,” he emphasized.

Faye called on France to take a cue from its European neighbors, signaling a need for a new era of respectful and equal relations between France and African nations.