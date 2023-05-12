It’s illegal for any Zambian team to wear 2012 AFCON winning Jersey -FAZ

Press Statement

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

12th May 2023

FAZ GUIDES KINGS OF AFRICA ON LEGENDS GAME

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its membership and stakeholders that the organizers of the May 25, 2023, match involving legends from 2012 Africa Cup squad and Barcelona finally visited Football House.

Kings of Africa who are the organizers of the match paid a courtesy on FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe on Thursday afternoon.

During an impromptu courtesy call by Kings of Africa, FAZ acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe sought clarity from the organizers of the match on some lingering matters.

“Kings of Africa management paid a courtesy call on FAZ, and the FAZ management took the liberty to guide them on some areas concerning the organization of matches world over. FAZ guided the organizers that they could not legally use the Nike jersey for the game as it would constitute an illegality,” says Lengwe.

“Following the termination of the contract by Nike with Zambia in August 2014 it remains illegal for any Zambian team to don the Nike jersey for any match. Donning the Nike jersey with a FAZ logo would attract sanctions from Nike that would be directed at FAZ.”

He adds; “It would also be illegal for anyone to sale such a jersey to the public as it is a violation of the law. All goods bearing the FAZ logo are a preserve of FAZ as the FAZ logo is registered as a trademark.”

Lengwe says, “Anyone found retailing the Nike Jersey with the FAZ logo will be subject to prosecution as has been the case in the past. Members of the public are guided accordingly.”

Lengwe says the Kings of Africa management were exploring the possibility of using the KoPa kit for their match on May 25.

“It remains the FAZ responsibility to organize international football matches in Zambia as mandated by FIFA,” he says.

Lengwe reaffirmed that FAZ was not against the match but only wished that the organization be done in accordance with accepted practices in the game.

