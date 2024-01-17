It’s Judgement Day, Emotions Creep In, Will I Go To Prison Or I Will Be Set Free??- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

IT’S JUDGEMENT DAY, EMOTIONS CREEP IN, WILL I GO TO PRISON OR I WILL BE SET FREE??

In spite of how innocent, I KNOW I AM, judgement belongs to the Judge depending how she looks at the case.

My elder brother, Judge Chitabo, used to tell me, “Never be so sure of your case because until judgement is passed, the scale of justice is balanced, so it can go either sides.”

He also used to say, “Judges make judgement based on their knowledge and wisdom or lack of it.”.

Anyway, I never assaulted that police officer and she knows it, though circumstances are beyond her. I actually understand her and I have nothing against her.

Whether I am found guilty or not, I have already suffered emotionally and financially out of the long trial.

I want to take this opportunity, just in case I won’t have the chance after judgement, to thank my lawyers who were with me on this case.

I started with Mwansa Chambaila, then Benjamin Mwelwa came in. Jonas Zimba also came in and I later finished the matter with Joseph Chirwa with his competent team of lawyers.

I am very grateful to each one of the lawyers for their support and hardwork, each of them contributed something that I really appreciate, regardless of whichever way this case goes this morning.

Just in case I am sent to prison, I decided to get some tips from Mr. Chitambala out of his experience in this video

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!