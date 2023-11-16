It’s not a crime to call for civil disobedience… Hakainde must be ashamed for taking us backwards – Kabimba

It’s not a crime to call for civil disobedience – Kabimba … Hakainde must be ashamed for taking us backwards

Economic Front Party leader Wynter Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema must be ashamed to be taking this country 50 years backwards where the country is now rife with arbitrary arrests of opposition politicians.

Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper, Kabimba said the culture of arbitrary detentions is dragging the country to the old era one party state.

Commenting on the arrest and detention of PF Information chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba and PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda for offences of seditious practices, Kabimba said President Hichilema must… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-not-a-crime-to-call-for-civil-disobedience-kabimba-hakainde-must-be-ashamed-for-taking-us-backwards/