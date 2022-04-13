ITS NOT THE SIZE OF THE BY-ELECTION, BUT THE LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has castigated the Patriotic Front (PF) for accusing him of going for what they term as a small by-election.

The President notes that every Zambian whether one or many, matters to him and values them regardless of where they live in any part of the country.

He says it is not about how small the by-election is, but his love for the people and desire to deliver development that matters.

Speaking yesterday when he addressed scores of people in Malekani and Palangoto areas of Lukutu ward in Lubansenshi constituency to drum up support for UPND candidate for tomorrow’s by-election, President Hichilema said he will do things differently to show his love, commitment and value for the people.

President Hichilema has since thanked people of Lukutu ward in Luwingu district in Northern Province for voting for change and bringing upon themselves liberation from years of endurance and struggle.

“They are saying the entire head of state has gone for a ward election, are you not also people who deserve to see your president and interact for the sake of development. I have come because i love you and you matter to me”President Hichilema said.

And the President is disappointed that the PF in the last ten years failed to develop Lukutu ward.

The head of state is dissapointed that the former rulling party failed to construct Lubansenshi bridge and other important roads for the beloved people after all the years they had been in power.

He promised to construct the much needed bridge and a road in order to deliver development to the rural parts of the country.

He urged the people to vote for Peter Chanda, who is standing on the UPND ticket, in order to accelerate development in the area which the PF neglected in the last 10 years.

The President reminded the people not to vote for the PF who failed to deliver, and wondered how they can deliver anything this time around after so many years of failure.

He said Government has put in place many developmental programs for the people in a few months it has been in office, such as free education, increasing the constituency development fund (CDF) as well as increasing and disbursing the social cash transfer effectively on time.

“The last seven months has resulted in retirees being paid,children accessing free education, social cash trasfer being increased among other things” he said, with an assurance that more is yet to come.