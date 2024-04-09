It’s over for Jose Mourinho, he’s finished – Antonio

Antonio Cassano has once again criticized Jose Mourinho, stating that the Portuguese manager is “completely finished” and “not capable of coaching.”

The former Italy international, known for his time at clubs like Real Madrid and Roma, has been consistently taking jabs at Mourinho since retiring from professional football.

He once said that the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss “doesn’t give a sh*t about football. He doesn’t like to work;he doesn’t know how to communicate or speak.”

Mourinho has bitten back at times, but Cassano has now told La Domenica Sportiva, with his old adversary currently out of work after leaving Roma in January: “As a coach, Mourinho is now completely finished. He is not capable of coaching anymore, he is still doing the same things as 10 years ago.

He wouldn’t play [Leandro] Paredes and preferred [Edoardo] Bove to [Lorenzo] Pellegrini. [Daniele] De Rossi gave Roma the belief that this is a strong team: he’s doing an extraordinary job. He was always destined for this.”

Mourinho is not the only experienced tactician to come under fire from Cassano, with the outspoken former forward saying of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri: “Inter are much, much stronger this season, but seeing as Allegri is a coach who says his career is based on results and he hasn’t won anything in three years, it’s time he stepped aside.

He already should’ve done it last season. Juve have 17 internationals and spent €160million on the transfer market, but they play slapdash football, the players can’t seem to string three passes together.”

Jose Mourinho, a highly accomplished manager with a history of winning major honors at every club he’s led, is currently awaiting offers as he prepares for a possible return to management in the summer of 2024.

The Portuguese coach has been linked with clubs in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, and Saudi Pro League, signaling his availability for new challenges in various football leagues.