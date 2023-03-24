IT’S POSSIBLE WITCHES MAKE MAZABUKA MEN HOLD MASTURBATION SESSIONS IN DREAMS – BISHOP MUDENDA

By Michael Nyumbu

BISHOP Peter Mudenda of Word Power Resurrection Ministries International of Mazabuka District says he believes allegations of witches giving men masturbation sessions during the night in Kabobola may be factual.

Speaking when he featured on Byta FM’s ‘Cuundu Caitwa’ Friday morning, Mudenda said that there are witches and wizards who are in the business of collecting sperms for various uses.

He says one such use is applying the semen on the body, with the belief that it keeps them looking young and youthful.

Mudenda believes that sexual encounters with wizards and witches ruin marriages, as partners may end up losing affection for each other and seek sexual satisfaction outside marriage.

He says people need to be warned that witchcraft and wizardly are real, saying people should therefore submit themselves to Jesus Christ.

This comes after the allegations by a resident of Kobobola Compound of Mazabuka District Necodemus Kalonga that wizards and witches are in the area are sexually abusing people in their dreams.

