IT’S POVERTY OF THE MIND, POLITICALLY, TO THINK HH GOES TO DO CHIMPWENA ON HIS FOREIGN TRIPS- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



·

IT’S POVERTY OF THE MIND, POLITICALLY, TO THINK HH GOES TO DO CHIMPWENA ON HIS FOREIGN TRIPS

=================÷÷÷

Ati HH should cut foreign trips, what shallow thinking is this, we are in dire need of marketing Zambia to increase our revenue base and sort out the debt.

So, if this guy (not being disrespectful to the President but just to make a point) doesn’t move and impress economic power houses, how we will disentangle ourselves from the debt snares that we are in. How we will create employment if we have no investment?

Who will market and negotiate, the best, for this Country if not the Head of State? It is poverty of the mind to think that a Head of State would be flying around doing chimpwena.

In my view HH has done very well on the international platform and we should encourage him to press on all those MoUs and intents to revitalize our economy.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT!!!

