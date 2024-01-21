Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



It’s President Hichilema who has changed his position on the Barotseland issue



UPND Media are circulating my remarks given to the SABC in 2018 after the channel featured Barotse activist.

I have never changed my position..



It’s Mr. Hichilema that has changed his views. He weaponised this matter against President Michael Sata and President Edgar Lungu to garner support in Western Province.



When we expose his earlier position on the matter, it doesn’t mean that we have changed our position. He has changed his position as past posts reveal