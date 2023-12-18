It’s the imbecility of Emmanuel Macron that opened the eyes of Africans – Thierry Breton

French Former Economic Minister Thierry Breton said, “it’s the imbecility of Emmanuel Macron that opened the eyes of Africans. One thing is sure if France loses its colonies. Our children and grandchildren will go to Africa to search for their livelihoods. Immigration will change direction.

Macron needs to go. If not, France will suffer.

Europe needs to unite to fight this new African vision.

If one of the heads of the puschists falls, the others will abandon the vision.

Africa does not have history. So, Africa can’t manage the world.”