IT’S UNPATRIOTIC TO INCITE CITIZENS TO RISE AGAINST GOVERNMENT- Spuki Mulemwa

IT’S UNPATRIOTIC TO INCITE CITIZENS TO RISE AGAINST GOVERNMENT
7/11/23
We are dismayed by some section of society’s calls for citizens to rise against their elected government.
It’s also worrisome that the same clique of citizens have orchestrated a political smear campaign to paint the Head of State black, by alleging that he has a hand in the confusion that has engulfed the biggest opposition political party in the country, when infact not.
It’s unacceptable that some unpatriotic citizens with a huge insatiable appetite for power are bent on pushing their selfish agenda without due respect to the social and economic disruptions triggered by such actions.
We expect citizens, especially politicians to engage government whenever they are aggrieved than resort to inciting citizens to engage in acts of lawlessness, that hold the potential to set the country on fire.
However, we urge patriotic citizens across the country, Western Province in particular, to ignore calls from unpatriotic citizens, who are hell- bent on fanning chaos and confusion in the country, and rally behind the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema as he means well for the country.
Statement issued by:
Presidential Campaign Team/PSP Spokesperson Western Province.
