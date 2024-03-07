“IVE NOT FIRED MY LAWYER”- Christopher Mvunga

“IVE NOT FIRED MY LAWYER,” MVUNGA

Former bank of Zambia Governer Christopher Mvunga wrote:

It has come to my attention that a fake and malicious story is circulating that I, Christopher Mvunga, have differed and fired my long-time lawyer Dickson Jere.

Whoever knows my relationship with Dickson Jere could not have dreamt of such a malicious statement as the two of us are more than lawyer/client and close family members and brothers.

Dickson Jere has been my lawyer and close brother whom I can not malign or fire over unsubstantiated claims that he was undermining my case. I gave him instructions to represent me in that case on my own free will and accord even when other lawyers had approached me when I was defamed by Miles Sampa. I picked Dickson Jere because I believe in his professionalism and work culture.

My case was adjourned last because the presiding Judge went on local leave and it was Dickson Jere who was at court. Kindly ignore the malicious story which is aimed at bringing differences between me and my brother. My case is a simple and clear defamation case and not political. We will wait for the next hearing dates and guidance of the court.