I’ve slept with the biggest stars in Africa – Media personality brags

Popular South African media personality, Bonang Matheba

Popular South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, has bragged about sleeping with the biggest stars in Africa.

She made this statement in a recent episode of the reality TV show ‘Young, Famous and African’ while having a conversation with her fellow stars.

According to her, women should sleep with any man they desire without fearing societal judgment and stereotypes.

Using herself as an example, she said she has f**ked the majority of the biggest male celebrities in Africa and she is still standing.

She stated this in response to her co-star, Loius, who advised another co-star on the show, Fantana, to focus on her music and not date Tanzanian singer, Diamond Plantnumz, who has six children with multiple women including co-star, Zari Hassan.

According to Louis, Fantana is very talented and he wants her to be known for her music and not as Diamond’s side chic or a fling.

Bonang, however, didn’t agree with Louis’s advice, arguing that this is the 21st century and men are not the only ones who have checklists.

She added that she has a long list of men she has slept with and walked away from, and advised Fantana to do as she pleases and that if she wants to sleep with Diamond Platnumz, she should.