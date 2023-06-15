IVORY COAST EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN ZAMBIA ON THURSDAY

Ivory Coast, Zambia’s opponent in the upcoming CAF 2023 African Cup of Nations, is set to arrive in Zambia on Thursday. The West African team will be flying into Ndola on a chartered plane, as confirmed by sources in Abidjan. The 2015 African Cup of Nations champions are scheduled to land at Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport, where they will have a chance to familiarize themselves with the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium turf during a training session on Friday.

In addition to the training session, Ivory Coast’s star player Serge Aurier and coach Jean Gasset will also address the media on Friday in Ndola. However, the Elephants will have limited time to prepare for the match, with only five training sessions scheduled before the game in Ndola. In contrast, Zambia’s national team, the Chipolopolo boys, began their preparations last week.

Both Ivory Coast and Zambia currently have 10 and 9 points respectively in their group, with Comoros and Lesotho trailing behind with 3 and 1 point each.