IVORY COAST FANS DESTROY BUSES AFTER A LOSE

Ivory Coast football fan are reportedly to have vandalize their buses as their country crashes out of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The 2023 AFCON hosts were on Monday 22 January 2023 made to eat humble pie right in front of their home crowd.

The Elephants were taught a football lesson they will never forget from Equatorial Guinea after beating them 4 to nil.

Ivory Coast became the first host nation to lose two group games at an AFCON since 1984

In 1984 – Cote d’Ivoire hosted the AFCON and failed to qualify from their group.