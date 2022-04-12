IVORY COAST PART COMPANY WITH FORMER CHIPOLOPOLO COACH BEAUMELLE

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

2023 Africa Cup of Nations host Ivory have parted ways with National Team Coach Patrice Beaumelle.

The FIF decided against renewing Beaumelle’s contract after it ended earlier this week.

Beaumelle who was Herve Renard’s assistant in 2012 when Zambia’s Chipolopolo Boys were crowned champions of Africa was appointed Chipolopolo Coach in 2013 but left the post in 2014.

He took over the Elephants coaching job in November 2020.

He however failed to lead the Elephants to the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup, with the West Africans then suffering a last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

He was also Renard’s assistant when the Ivorians won the 2015 AFCON.