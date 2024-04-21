Ja Rule And Wife Aisha Just Celebrated 23 Years Of Marriage: ‘Love You With All My Heart’

Ja Rule is celebrating a milestone that isn’t an easy one to reach–23 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Aisha Atkins.

“N—a we made it…lol 23 years of love, laughter and lots of great memories love you with all my heart,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “happy anniversary to my best friend… 😘.” He posted an image of the two kissing and embracing one another at an event.

Aisha also showed her hubby some anniversary love and shared sincere words about their journey.

“Can’t believe it’s been 23 years since we got married. I guess it goes by fast when you marry the love of your life!” she wrote. “Here’s to many more years of love and happiness. Love you so much! Happy anniversary my love! 😘😘❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽 @jarule #myking👑 #mylove❤️ #myeverything❤️,” she wrote.

Ja Rule, 48, and Aisha have three children together. Their daughter Brittney was born in 1995, while their son Jeffrey was born in 2000, and their son Jordan in 2005. The couple met in high school when Aisha was 14 years old and was the new girl roaming the halls. He spotted her getting off the bus.

“She was cute, but she tried to play me at first,” he said of his early interactions with his now wife. “Then she realized I was one of the cool guys at school, and got with the program.”

They eventually married in April 2001, marking the occasion with a 1940s gangster-themed wedding.

“We did it ’40s-style gangster. We had 800 people. It was like mafia weddings in the movies,” he said. “We didn’t come down the aisle to the Godfather theme, but we had our tuxes and tails and cigars and a lot of champagne,” the “Always on Time” rapper told Blender in 2002.

The Atkins have had their share of relationship challenges though, as is expected in any long-term relationship. That included a stint where the rapper went to prison for two years due to a conviction of gun possession and tax evasion back in 2011. Aisha detailed their experience on the short-lived MTV show Married Life After Prison.

In a 2002 interview with Blender, the rapper shared the benefits of marrying your high school sweetheart.

“The best thing is that y’all know each other. She knows Jeffrey Atkins, not Ja Rule,” he said.

Congratulations to the couple, and cheers to another 23 years!

-Essence