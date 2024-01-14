Jacinda Ardern weds her spouse in discreet ceremony

Jacinda Ardern, who used to lead New Zealand, got married to her partner Clarke Gayford in a small, private wedding in North Island.

The couple planned to get married in 2022, but they had to cancel because the government put strict Covid rules in place.

Ms Ardern spoke for five minutes at a wedding in front of many guests.

The couple have been together for 10 years and have a daughter named Neve who is 5 years old.

The wedding happened at Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay, which is on the east side of North Island. It’s about 310km (190 miles) north of Wellington, the capital city.

Ms Ardern wore a close friend’s ivory dress and a long veil with her hair tied up.

The shoes are made by a designer from Mount Maunganui called Chaos and Harmony, according to the New Zealand Herald. She was holding a bouquet of white flowers that fell in a stream.

Neve, the daughter, walked into the event with her dad and wore a dress made from her grandma Laurell Ardern’s wedding dress fabric.

The person who did the bride’s hair shared photos of rolls that guests liked with “paua and snapper” in them.

Ms Ardern, who is 43 years old, was the leader of New Zealand for over five years. She said she was quitting her job in January because she didn’t have enough energy.

She became well-known around the world for the way she led during a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019.

In her last speech in parliament, Ardern said to TV presenter Mr Gayford, 47: “Let’s get married at last. ”

After quitting, she got three positions at Harvard University.

She also helps with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and works with others to stop violent and extreme content online after the Christchurch shooting.