JACK MWIIMBU CAUTIONS QUESTIONABLE MEN OF GOD

Minister of Home Affairs Jack #Mwiimbu has warned men of God fond of abusing Children and Women that the law will catch up with them.



Social media has been dominated by social media videos involving the sexual scandal of Miracle Impact Church International Senior Prophet Bishop John General Nundwe and a congregant.



And another video where the man of God is kissing a child resurfaced much to the dissatisfaction of citizens.



Mr. Mwiimbu says no one is above the law and that those using the pulpit to take advantage of women and children will face the wrath of the law.

Camnet TV