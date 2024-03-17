JACKSON CHAMA APPEARS IN COURT, ADMITS HATE SPEECH CHARGE.

On the 13th of March 2024, Jackson Chama, aged 30, residing at House number 238 in Makeni Compound, Lusaka, appeared before the Kalomo Subordinate Court to answer to charges of Hate Speech under Section 238 of the Cyber Act.

Chama, officially charged and arrested for the offense, admitted to the charge during his plea hearing. The case has now been adjourned to the 18th of March 2024 for the reading of facts and judgment.

As proceedings continue, the accused individual remains remanded at the Kalomo Correctional Facility awaiting further legal proceedings.

