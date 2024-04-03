JACOB ZUMA APPEALS ELECTION BAN

Former President Jacob Zuma has filed an appeal against South Africa’s electoral commission, which last week barred him from standing in forthcoming elections.

The 81-year-old served as president from 2009 until 2018, when he had to step down because of corruption allegations.

He was convicted and received a 15-month prison sentence in 2021 for contempt of court – and the constitution says anyone who has had a prison sentence of longer than 12 months is not eligible to run for election.