JADE KATONGO’S INTERNATIONAL ALLEGIANCE SWITCH HIT A ROADBLOCK

The international allegiance switch of Manchester City defender Jade Katongo from England to Zambia is now facing uncertainty. A source revealed to Bolanews that the naturalization process has hit a roadblock due to skepticism from Katongo’s handlers.

“We are in touch with him,” stated FAZ technical director Lyson Zulu. “And he is interested in playing for Zambia.”

However, the process has been delayed as Katongo’s agent remains hesitant about the switch to Zambia. Katongo is highly regarded as a prospect for England’s national team, the Three Lions, which is causing his agents to weigh their options.

The 18-year-old defender has previously represented England at the U-16 and U-18 levels, making a total of three appearances in 2019 and 2021.

Although Katongo was called up for the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March, he did not participate. This was due to the qualifiers not being held during the FIFA international window, as explained by FAZ.

Despite the setbacks, FAZ remains hopeful that Katongo will ultimately choose to play for the Chipolopolo Boys, especially considering his expressed interest in representing Zambia in the upcoming AFCON tournament.